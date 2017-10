Charles Busch's cult comic-drama Die, Mommie, Die! is a tribute to the aging film divas of the 1960s, with humor that comes from its sheer campy style. The play will be the final Spiral Theatre production in Milwaukee before the company moves to its new home in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. Artistic Director Mark Hooker stars in this production, and has said that he is interested in using the role to explore the more dramatic and tragic undercurrents in Busch’s script.