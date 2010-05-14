Ex Fabula All Stars

Since last fall, the storytelling project Ex Fabula has been inviting community members to share personal stories related to a monthly theme. At the end of each Ex Fabula event, the audience selects its favorite of the night. Ex Fabula’s final performance of its inaugural season invites back some of those audience favorites to tell original stories around a new theme: “Epic Fail.” Among the returning storytellers are Paul Finger, Leah Leone, Tom Crawford, Brian Moore, Drew Brhel and the duo Laura and Stephanie Halfmann. Local artist Dwellephant will be drawing on-the-spot conceptual illustrations of each story that will be raffled off at the end of the night.