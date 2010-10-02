Farm Aid’s 25th anniversary lineup pairs perennial headliners Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews (all of whom serve on the Farm Aid board of directors) with artists including Jeff Tweedy, Kenny Chesney, Jason Mraz, Norah Jones, Band of Horses, Robert Francis and, in a nod to the hosting city, The BoDeans. It’s a full day of music that should find the headliners collaborating with each other frequently. For those who can’t make it to Miller Park, the concert will be broadcast live on DirecTV’s The 101 Network beginning at 5 p.m.