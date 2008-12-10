Judging from its arts output, Sweden must be one truly miserable place to live, because it’s known largely for its ultra-depressing movies and its ultra-bleak death metal, the later of which is exclusively the realm of the band In Flames (though, of course, you could consider their music videos ultra-depressing movies, too, if you wanted). Rising steadily since their beginnings in the early ’90s, the group returns to Milwaukee tonight for a 7:30 p.m. show with like-minded metalheads Gojira and 36 Crazyfists.