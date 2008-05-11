Jermaine Clement and Bret McKenzie’s job just got a whole lot harder. Until recently, the two were virtual unknowns depicting an unsuccessful band in HBO’s hilarious comedy series “Flight of the Conchords” (one of the channel’s few remaining commodities). With the show’s success, however, the pair now faces the acting challenge of being popular musicians playing unpopular ones. The little New Zealand comedy-music duo that could is even selling records like the pros: Last week, their self-titled album improbably debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard album charts, reportedly charting higher than any comedy album since Steve Martin’s late-’70s dominance. Flight of the Conchords have taken their act on the road, and tonight they play the Riverside Theater at 8 p.m.