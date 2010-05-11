Gold Motel w/ Family of the Year

Two mighty sunny California acts share tonight’s bill at Mad Planet. Gold Motel is a five-piece band led by singer/pianist Greta Morgan, who turns out optimistic power-pop songs with shades of The Beach Boys and Big Star. Supporting act Family of the Year, meanwhile, recently completed a tour with Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, a band with which they share a very similar aesthetic, marrying down-home American pop with modern indie quirk and flirty boy/girl back and forth vocals. Last November the group released its charming debut LP, Songbook , which they followed this spring with a new EP, Through the Trees .