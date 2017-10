Park haunted house, part dance party, Hauntfest at the Wisconsin State Fair park may be the oddest Halloween attraction in the region. This year, the 13,000-square-foot haunted house pays tribute to the late Michael Jackson and his iconic, zombie-rocking video “Thriller.” A DJ, dancers and screens showing the king of pop’s classic videos greet visitors as they wait in line, but once they enter the house, the music gives way to screams.