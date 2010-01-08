Invade Rome w/ The Celebrated Workingman

After years playing together as Freshwater Collins, the guys in Invade Rome introduced a new band name and a newly heavy psych-rock sound on their 2008 album, Light Eyed and Villainous , which pit rabid, roaring guitar riffs against colossal drums. The departure of longtime guitarist Josh Tovar this summer reduced the group to a power trio, a turn that left their sound even louder and heavier. Invade Rome share a bill tonight with Milwaukee rockers The Celebrated Workingman and two Chicago openers: Chaperone and Buffalo Heart.