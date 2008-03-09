Laurel Gray seems to have it all: a successful marriage, an accomplished daughter, and a beautiful house with a pool. Unfortunately, the body of a dead girl turns up in that pool and upsets Gray’s seemingly picture perfect life. Complicating things, Gray’s own daughter seems to have played a role in the dead girl’s drowning. Author Joshilyn Jackson will shed some more light on the mystery today when she reads from her latest novel, The Girl Who Stopped Swimming, at a 2 p.m. appearance at the Schwartz Bookshop in Mequon.