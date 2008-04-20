It is hard to believe that the godfathers of electronic music have been creating their signature brand of electro-pop since the early ’70s. After nearly 40 years, countless imitators and an immeasurable amount of influence on the modern musical landscape, Kraftwerk is still finding new fans in the electronic music scene, but the group’s performances have become rare. The legendary band’s tour stop tonight at 8 p.m. at the Rave is one of just three scheduled U.S. warm-up dates in advance of the group’s headlining spot at this year’s Coachella festival. Eat your heart out, Chicago.