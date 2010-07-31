Lithic w/ 20 Reasons Taken and Silence Is Broken

Lithic has been kicking around the Milwaukee hard-rock scene for a decade, but with the release of their new EP Drowning , they’re redoubling their efforts to make a name for themselves outside the Midwest. Produced by Eric Greedy (Alice in Chains, Staind), the EP grinds with the focused ferocity of Helmet and System of a Down. The band is giving it away as a free download at lithicmusic.com. Tonight the group shares a bill with similarly hard-edged area rockers 20 Reasons Taken and Silence Is Broken.