Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ .38 Special and the D.B. Bryant Band

Country duo Brooks & Dunn has canceled their June 29 performance at the Marcus Amphitheater after a doctor put singer Ronnie Dunn on vocal rest, sidelining their tour for three weeks. Replacing the venerable country duo tonight will be an even more venerable Southern rock duo: Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Confederate flag-waving "Sweet Home Alabama" group, and the only band on the Summerfest lineup this year absolutely guaranteed to play "Free Bird." The group is touring behind a new album of aggressive redneck politics, Gods & Guns , a record that may surprise some classic-rock fans with its polished, contemporary Nashville production. Skynyrd will be joined by three openers on an early, 5 p.m. bill: .38 Special, the D.B. Bryant Band and locals Black Frog. Tickets are relatively cheap for this one, priced at $15. Brooks & Dunn's scheduled opener Kellie Pickler will still perform at Summerfest tonight, playing at 10 p.m. on the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage.