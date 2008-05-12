With her bold politics and penchant for confrontational interviews, British electronic/dancehall queen M.I.A. has a divisive personality. But when it comes to her music, critics aren’t divided at all. Music publicationsprint and online, big and smallheralded her 2007 release, Kala, as one of the year’s best albums. It’s a ferociously freewheeling album: It opens with Jonathan Richman’s infamous chant from “Roadrunner” and samples of a Tamil film, while another track pairs elements from The Clash’s “Straight to Hell” with Wreckx-N-Effect’s “Rump Shaker.” Opening for the diva’s 7:30 p.m. Turner Hall Ballroom show tonight is Toronto’s minimalist electro outfit Holy Fuck, apparently a favorite of media mogul Rachael Ray, if her SXSW showcase was to be believed.