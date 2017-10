Jokes about hot flashes and mood swings abound in the popular touring production of Menopause: The Musical, which beings its month-long run at the Marcus Center this week. Here, the women of a certain age deal with their emotional and hormonal fluctuations through song, delivering 25 comedic send-ups of songs by artists like the Bee Gees and Peter, Paul and Mary (“Puff the Magic Dragon” becomes “Puff, My God, I’m Draggin’,” and so forth). Tonight’s performance is at 7:30 p.m.