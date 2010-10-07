Nick Lowe w/ Geraint Watkins

Elvis Costello’s cover of Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” turned the song into a hit, but it was Curtis Stigers’ less-celebrated cover of that song from the massive-selling soundtrack to The Bodyguard that earned Lowe a fortune in royalties. Perhaps because of that wealth, Lowe now works at the leisurely pace of a retiree, recording a new album every five years or so and touring when he feels like ittonight’s show will be the songwriter’s first tour of the United States with a full band in more than a decade. Though Lowe was instrumental in transforming British pub-rock into New Wave and power-pop, he has mostly left those sounds behind on his latest albums. He now favors roots and country music.