Pezzettino Vinyl Release Party

Although she’s a trained classical piano player, Margaret Stutt (aka Pezzittino) has gained for playing the accordion, an instrument more associated with polka and Weird Al Yankovic than gentle Regina Spektor-styled folk pop. Never playing the instrument for novelty, she squeezes an unexpectedly lush, moody sound from it. Tonight she celebrates first Pezzittino vinyl release, the 45-r.p.m. single “You Never Know, Stutt plays the Hot*Pop gallery tonight, where lovable local visual artist Dwellephant will also be hand painting every single 7-inch record sleeve with his iconic designs. As if that’s not enough, DJ D Wood of the No Request Sound will be providing additional sonic enjoyment at this free show.