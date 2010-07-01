Fans worried that The Roots’ new job as the house band for Jimmy Fallon’s incarnation of “Late Night” would slow hip-hop’s most celebrated live can breathe easy. Even with their TV commitments, The Roots have continued to tour at a steady clip, and last month they even released a new record, How I Got Over . The album finds the band branching out to incorporate some of the indie-rock sounds they’ve been exposed to through Fallon’s show. Members of The Dirty Projectors join the band on opener “A Piece of Light,” while other songs sample Monsters of Folk and Joanna Newsome.”