Retracing the voyage of French explorers Marquette and Joliet around Wisconsin’s waterways isn’t everyone’s idea of a good timeespecially when the journey requires long stretches of hungrily wandering through the darkbut for local writer Steven Faulkner and his teenage son, it’s their text-book definition of good times. Faulkner will talk about their adventures tonight at a 7 p.m. appearance at the Downer Avenue Schwartz Bookshop behind his book Waterwalk: A Passage of Ghosts.