Punk has a long history of interest in folk music, dating back to Joe Strummer’s pre- Clash worship of Woody Guthrie. In an age where the late Johnny Cash has been re-imagined as a punk godfather and when younger punk artists are increasingly returning to their populist roots, there’s been a broader, renewed interest in DIY, Guthrie-styled folk. One of the leaders of this movement is Tim Barry, who for nearly 20 years has fronted the hardcore group Avail, a group that brilliantly spikes their ferocious punk with southern charm and ample melody to make it go down easier, but has lately been exploring his country and folk side through a solo career and ample touring. Tonight he splits a bill with likeminded singer-songwriters Austin Lucas and Josh Small.