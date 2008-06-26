A good electronica show seems harder and harder to find these days, especially in Milwaukee ’s cover-heavy local bar scene. Competing for audiences against old house and techno standbys is a new kind of cerebral, “dance-in-place” music tailor made for iPod playlists than discos. In this spirit, tonight two members of the ambient-electric Collections of Colonies of Bees showcase their side projects when All Tiny Creatures and Chris Rosenau share a 9:30 p.m. bill at the Cactus Club. Whereas Collections was more about bridging the gap between electronic and instrumentation, All Tiny Creatures feels more stripped down and repetitious. It’s not quite as grand and calculated as Collections, but remains nonetheless entertaining in its improvisation.