A pair of films tonight shown at a free 7 p.m. screening at the UWM Union Theatre examine the black gay identity. In the 1990 documentary Tongues Untied, filmmaker Marlon Riggs gives a personal and historical account of what it’s like to be a black homosexual, while the 1989 documentary Looking for Langston uses the poetry of Langston Hughes and other Harlem Renaissance greats to convey the experience.