Townes Van Zandt Tribute

In death, country-folk songwriter Townes Van Zandt achieved the respect and admiration that often eluded him during his nearly 30-year recording career, earning the esteem of both alt-country elites and many of the major figures in the modern roots-revival movement. This bill unites some of Van Zandt’s more outspoken local disciples, many of them regulars at Linneman’s annual Neil Young tributes, including The Carolinas, Chris DeMay, The Riverwest Aces, Juniper Tar’s Jason Mohr, Damian and Betty Strigens and Terry Hackbarth. The evening opens with a screening of the Van Zandt documentary Be Here to Love Me.