Trey Songz w/ Monica

Breezy crooner Trey Songz had been nipping at R. Kelly’s heels for a few years before his third album, 2009 breakout Ready , established him as Kelly’s commercial equal, yielding five hit singles“Successful,” “I Invented Sex,” “LOL :-),” “Neighbors Know My Name” and “Say Aah,” the latter of which faring as well on Top 40 stations as on urban ones. Striking while the iron is hot, Songz has another collection of bedroom- and club-minded R&B queued up for this September: Passion, Pain & Pleasure .