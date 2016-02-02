Woman Up! Health and Lifestyle Expo Joins Entertainment with Education

This year Shepherd Express will hold its 3rd annual Woman Up! Health and Lifestyle Expo presented by Aurora Health Care. On Saturday, February 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center will play home to a day of health and wellness, fitness and finance, shopping, food and drink samples and more.

Over 200 vendors across a multitude of industries will be in attendance this year. There will also be expert presentations in health and wellness, finance, fitness from Wayne Dehn of 3D Training, Dr. Michele Nickels of Integrative Family Wellness Center, Milwaukee Girls Pint Out, Lisa G of Your Tasty Life and more.

The last event of the day will be a fashion show presented by Pamela Keick, Moda Muneca, Dynamite Dance Studio, Stan’s Fit For Your Feet, Athleta, Too Much Metal and MilwaukeeHome.

Attendees will also get the chance to enjoy food and wine samples from local restaurants, shop the many vendors that will be attending and have the unique opportunity to mingle one on one with local business owners.

This year tickets are only $5. More information here.