The Arts Are Raising Money During the Pandemic

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors authorized an allocation of up to $700,000 for the arts. This allocation joins a pool of resources available to our local creative communities to survive this pandemic. Federal dollars have been a major source of relief, through COVID-19 relief, PPP loans, as well as endowments for the arts. Local actors have also worked tirelessly to support Milwaukee’s talent pool: The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) raised $8.4 million; Gov. Tony Evers assigned $5 million to assist cultural organizations through COVID-19 cultural grants, which are just one of several state-level initiatives to support the arts community; and many local organizations carved their own paths, finding new revenue streams either through fundraising or new creative endeavors.

Betty Brinn Children's Museum

Despite being closed to the public, Betty Brinn Children’s Museum offers virtual activities and hands-on workshops led in real time online. The organization relies on individual donors, but it also received $137,000 from a COVID-19 cultural grant issued by the state of Wisconsin.

Danceworks, Inc.

Danceworks continues to offer classes and outreach efforts, both in-person and virtually. To support this activity, they are funded in part by the UPAF, state and local grants. They also received $137,000 in COVID-19 cultural grant.

First Stage

Milwaukee’s leading company creating theater for and by children already opened its fully virtual season of plays to maintain a ticket revenue stream. First Stage encourages community members to donate to their Hope Fund, where all gifts are matched up to $100,000 by the Molitor Foundation. They also received $930,000 from UPAF and $137,000 in COVID-19 cultural grant.

Florentine Opera

Black tie is optional in the Florentine Opera’s interlude season, which is composed of six performances available digitally. They continue providing online content, as their funding comes from ticket sales, generous donations and funding from UPAF—$770,000—and $137,000 in COVID-19 grant.

Marcus Performing Arts Center

Beyond virtual events and livestream performances, the Marcus Center allows individuals to name seats in Uihlein Hall in order to raise money. For a price ranging from $600 to $3,000 (tax deductible), your name can be attached to a seat for 10 years, and the donation will contribute to keep the Center open for all. The Center also received a COVID-19 relief grant.

Milwaukee Art Museum

Virtual tours are the Milwaukee Art Museum’s solution to the pandemic, but the physical museum experience is still available through timed visits to avoid infections. Earned revenue and philanthropic gifts make up the base of MAM’s resources, which are completed by $137,000 in COVID-19 relief grant.

Milwaukee Ballet

Like the other “big names” of Milwaukee’s art community, Milwaukee Ballet received $137,000 from the state of Wisconsin; it also benefited from $1.2 million raised by UPAF. They are drumming up support for their 2020-2021 Annual Fund to maintain online offerings, events and outreach programs, and the Ballet created donations-powered programs to create a new production of The Nutcracker.

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

The Rep has been at the forefront of innovation when creating online content. They recently reset their 2020-2021 season, with shows available in small groups in person or for all virtually. The company was forced to fire and furlough nearly half of its employees, leading to the creation of Rep Rising, a fundraising campaign where each dollar is matched up to $500,000. They also benefited from $1.7 million from UPAF and $137,000 in COVID-19 grant.

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra obtained a $137,000 grant from the state of Wisconsin and nearly $1.9 million in funds raised by the UPAF. Its 2020-2021 season moved entirely online, with concerts for subscribers starting in January, 2021. Donations are encouraged and grant access to benefits and exclusive content.

Pabst Theater

Activity is still brewing in the Pabst Theater with a livestream series, as well as safe, masked and socially distanced shows. The Pabst led a successful crowdfunding campaign earlier this year, and it received a COVID-19 cultural grant to keep afloat.

Renaissance Theaterworks

The pandemic is not impeding the energy and dedication of Milwaukee’s premier theater company by and for women: Renaissance Theaterworks has planned an entire season, be it through virtual performances, starting with three short plays that will help raise money to support YWCA Southeast Wisconsin’s fight against racism. They also receive funding from UPAF and COVID-19 relief grant.

Skylight Music Theatre

The upcoming season by Skylight is suffering from the difficulty to gather an audience; they have released a feature-length virtual musical, Being Earnest, but the online economic model does not suffice. Skylight encourages the community to consider donating to complement funds provided by UPAF and Wisconsin’s COVID-19 grant.

Sunset Playhouse

Taking advantage of this time to renovate and maintain their building, Sunset Playhouse maintains some activity through outdoor, masked and socially distanced events. They intend to reopen soon with a full season; until then, they released Sorry, Wrong Number, a free, online radio drama that serves as a virtual fundraiser. They were also recipients of a state-issued COVID-19 cultural grant.

