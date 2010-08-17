Boswell Hosts Du Vernay, ‘The Simpsons in the Classroom’

There is littledispute that “The Simpsons” have impacted American society as no other animatedTV family in history. Homer, in particular, has coined expressions so wellknown that they even appear in the Oxford English DictionaryWoohoo! In fact,Homer’s most familiar catchphrase, “D’oh,” has popped up on cable news networksand in error messages on prominent websites. From educational exercises and episode commentary to in-depth analyseson each of the five Simpson family members,The Simpsons in the Classroom is an entertaining and satisfying installmentsuitable for a classroom or the TV room.
Waltonen and DuVernay, who became acquainted when they were graduate students at Florida State University,collaborated on this publication largely via e-mails and long-distance phonecalls. Du Vernay resides in Milwaukeeand teaches at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). She has incorporated“The Simpsons” into composition, literature, humanities and speech courses formore than 10 years. This die-hard “Simpsons” fan will discuss The Simpsons in the Classroom at 2 p.m.on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Boswell BookCo.