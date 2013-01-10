Magical Prague

When graduate student Sarah Weston lands a summer job in Prague, she knows she’ll have an adventure, but she is in no way prepared for the fantastical experience that unfolds. Magnus Flyte’s novel, City of Dark Magic , follows musicologist Sarah on a unique and mysterious thrill ride through the streets and history of Prague, where she discovers a city filled with dark magic.

After accepting an invitation to spend the summer at Prague Castle cataloging Beethoven’s manuscripts, Sarah quickly finds herself in the center of strange happenings steeped in deception and murder. First there’s the fact that her predecessor may not have committed suicide after all. Could he be warning her through his cryptic notes? As Sarah decodes his clues about Beethoven’s “Immortal Beloved,” she gets herself arrested, discovers a time-warping drug and acquires three colorful suitors: a presumably 400-year-old dwarf, dashing Prince Max and a powerful secretive U.S. Senator. From paranormal time travel to murder, City of Dark Magic is filled with adventure, romance, history and mystery.

City of Dark Magic is the debut novel for Magnus Flyte, the nom de plume from authors Meg Howrey and Christina Lynch. Howrey is a winner of an Ovation Award, former dancer with the prestigious Joffrey II and author of the novels The Cranes Dance and Blind Sight . Lynch is a former Milan correspondent for W Magazine and current television writer. The authors will appear together at Boswell Book Co. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.