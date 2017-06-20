Poets of the Bible: From Solomon's Song of Songs to John’s Revelation (W.W. Norton), by Willis Barnstone

Willis Barnstone is far from first to recognize the poetry in the Bible—William Blake and Walt Whitman are only two great English-language poets who read past the prose and saw the powerfully condensed imagery of poetry. A poet himself as well as a scholar, Barnstone hopes to awaken new readers to the literary dimension of scriptures through his own verse translations from the original Hebrew and Greek. Proverbs 14: 7-8 becomes “Watch out for a dumbbell,” Solomonic advice for an American public dismayed by its current leadership. Underlying Poets of the Bible is a reminder of scriptures’ origins in cultures of the Near East and of meanings richer than any literal-minded reading.