My Two Moms: Lessons of Love, Strength and What Makes a Family (Gotham Books), by Zach Wahls (with Bruce Littlefield)

Disclosure: I've known Zach Wahls after he could talk but before he could read or write and years before he became a YouTube sensation at 19. His testimony on a proposed constitutional amendment in Iowa to deny legal status to same-sex couples resulted in a level of attention he never imagined. He's put it to good use in speaking engagements and this book. With assistance from Bruce Littlefield, Wahls has written an engaging and intelligent account of growing up in a household where the gender and sexual orientation of his parents was largely an issue for people residing elsewhere. The life-changing event at home was his "tall mom's" diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. This is, ultimately, a parenting book by a young adult who breaks down the ways in which his mothers were able to do something ordinary extraordinarily well. (Amy Waldman)