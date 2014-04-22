'Magnificient Moods' and Romantic Music

×

Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphonypresents “Magnificent Moods,” a performance dedicated to Romantic composer andmusician Robert Schumann. The repertoire will include Piano Concerto in Aminor, featuring Milwaukee-based pianist Jeannie Yu, and the beautifulfive-movement Symphony No. 3 (Rhenish). The performance will be held Sunday,May 4 with doors opening at 2 p.m. at the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. Fortickets, call the Pabst Theater Box Office at 414-286-3205 or visit



The critically acclaimed Philomusica String Quartet will perform with guest guitarist Rene Izquierdo at The Conservatory ofMusic’s Helen Bader Recital Hall (1584 N. Prospect Ave.) Monday, May 5 at 7:30p.m. Sections will include Amy Beach’s Quartet for Strings, Op. 89, selectionsfrom

Astor

Astor Piazzolla's Tango Sensations and Luigi Boccherini's Guitar Quintet No. 4, Fandango. For tickets, call 414-276-5760 or visit wcmusic.org

