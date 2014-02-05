Piano Trio Takes On Dvorak

For Prometheus Trio’s third concert in this season’s four-part series, Scott Tisdel (cello), Stefanie Jacob (piano) and Timothy Klabunde (violin) will perform Antonín Dvorák’s challenging Trio in F Minor, Op. 65, a set of quirky Viennese drinking song variations by Hans Gál, and Ned Rorem’s Spring Music. Jacob describes Rorem’s piece as a “fascinating work full of unusual colors and textures,” and says that Gál “takes the jovial theme and does all kinds of things with it…a wild ride, but a delightful one!”

Says Wisconsin Conservatory of Music President Gregory Ruffer: “It is the mark of great performers to take risks, explore new territory and continuously seek to better themselves. Milwaukee does not have a large number of these ensembles so we are very fortunate to be able to present this music being done by truly extraordinary performers.”

Prometheus Trio will perform Monday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Helen Bader Recital Hall (1584 N. Prospect Ave.). Free self-parking behind Milwaukee Eye Care (1684 N. Prospect Ave.) will be available during the Monday show. For ticket information, visit wcmusic.org.