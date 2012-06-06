Young Talent in Town for Piano Competition

The 12 semifinalists in the 2012 North American Biennial Piano Competition, sponsored by Milwaukee-based PianoArts, are coming to town June 7-13 for a series of recitals, master classes and more. The three finalists will have the chance to perform at the Finals & Awards Concert with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO). It's a rare prize for young talent.<br /><br />The semifinalists come from diverse backgrounds and range in age from 16 through 20. They include two 16-year-olds from Madison, Ariela D. Bohrod and Garrick H. Olsen, as well as contestants from as far away as Arizona, New York and China. 2010 first-prize winner David Yoshiaki Ko will perform a prelude recital June 8.<br /><br />Recitals and master classes will take place at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts. The Finals & Awards Concert with the MSO will be held 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at the Wilson Center.<br /><br />For more information and a complete schedule, visit<a href="http://www.pianoarts.org" target="_blank"> www.pianoarts.org</a>.