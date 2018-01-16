Danceworks DanceLAB 'Get It Out There'

Milwaukee’s rapidly growing dance and dance theater scene has become the bright spot of experimental performance in town. Danceworks has a big hand in that development. Now presented twice yearly, the Danceworks DanceLAB program is a mini-festival of short works by established and emerging choreographers and their collaborators in a range of disciplines and styles. Everything’s a work in progress; the point is to see what happens when an audience completes the artwork and theory becomes reality.

There will be two entirely different shows on Saturday, Jan. 20, one at 6 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. See them both. Have a bite in between. DiModa Pizza, a block away, will give a 10% discount if you show your ticket. The estimable Catey Ott Thompson, Maggie Seer, Zachary Byron Schorsch and Michaele Chaigneau-Norton have works in Show A, along with teams Emily Bennett & Emily Bolwerk, Debrasha Rogers & Wanyah Frazier and Kate Vetter & Fusion Dance. Classical Indian dancer Cyenthia Vijayakumar appears in both shows. Show B includes Irish dancer Hannah Voelkel, hip-hop dancer Kho Lor and works by Elena Cusak, Gina T’ai and Piper Morgan Hayes—many names as yet unfamiliar to me and that’s also the point.

Both shows are at Danceworks Studio Theatre, 1661 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-277-8480 ext. 6017 or visit danceworksmke.org.

More To Do

‘Afternoon at the Opera’

For their annual Winter Concert, the Milwaukee Children’s Choir has selected the intriguing moniker Afternoon at the Opera, which will see the assembly of all the youngsters in the ensemble. Together with featured soloist Sarah Richardson, the young choristers will lift their angelic voices to pay tribute to some of the finest children’s choir excerpts from the world of the opera. Saturday, Jan. 20 at Carroll University’s Shattuck Auditorium, 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha. For tickets, visit milwaukeechildrenschoir.org.