Performing Arts Weekly: Feb. 14-20, 2019

× Expand From Lightwire: The Show

Theater

“Lightwire: The Show”

In 2014, Lightwire Theater introduced a strange and fascinating new world to audiences in a live performance piece they term “Lightwire: The Show.” In the show, birds grow 16 feet tall, cats fight with light sabers and 60 electroluminescent creatures light up the stage in what must surely be quite the visual spectacle. There is a plot at work here. The story begins with an outcast young bird trying to come to terms with a strange new power he’s been given. Banished from his tribe for being different, he wanders his planet where danger lurks everywhere. A chance encounter with a warrior cat creates an unlikely friendship and together they have the potential to save their world from an alien species seeking to destroy it.

Lightwire Theater has been featured as semi-finalists on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The group combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness and are internationally recognized for their signature brand of electroluminescent artistry.

Friday, Feb. 15, at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, 901 15th Ave. For tickets, call 414-766-5049 or visit southmilwaukeepac.org.

Image of an Unknown Young Woman

In a story seemingly ripped from the headlines, Image of an Unknown Young Woman asks the question, what happens when an online picture (or, in this case, a shocking video) goes viral? In this compelling play, a video of a young woman being shot sparks an uprising. When uploaded to the internet, this image takes on a life and momentum of its own, profoundly affecting the array of characters in their separate lives.

Image of an Unknown Young Woman, being presented by Marquette University students and faculty, is a play that boldly examines the intersections of society, revolution and social media. It provides a gripping reflection on what grabs our attention and on our unacknowledged capacity for rage and violence. It is recommended for mature audiences. (John Jahn)

Feb. 15-24 at Marquette University Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St. For tickets, call 800-222-6544 or visit marquette.edu.

Classical Music

“Brilliance and Romance”

Wisconsin Lutheran College’s energetic Philomusica String Quartet remains the school’s resident string quartet for this, its 11th season. As such, these polished professionals continue to delight their loyal, growing audiences with jewels of the vast and variegated string quartet repertoire.

The works on the quartet’s February concert, titled “Brilliance and Romance” aptly enough, are Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet in G Major, Op. 77, No. 1; Antonín Dvořák’s Romance from his String Quartet No. 5 in F Minor, Op. 9; Anton Bruckner’s Rondo in C minor for String Quartet; and Edvard Grieg’s String Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 27. (John Jahn)

Monday, Feb.18, at 7:30 p.m. in the Center for Arts and Performance at Schwan Concert Hall, 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, visit wlc.edu.

More To Do

The Jealous Revolver, Episode 3

Cabaret Milwaukee’s Facebook page starts their description of this show with three simple words: “Live. Intimate. Nostalgia.” Then, as they explain it, “Inspired by radio variety shows of the 1940s, host Richard Howling emcees an evening of live music, period comedy, real news pulled straight from period headlines and, of course, the next gritty episode of the criminally noir, Jealous Revolver series. Missed Episode 2? Fret not, we’ll catch you up!” Feb. 14-March 2 (all shows at 7 p.m.) at the Astor Hotel in Downtown Milwaukee. For more information, visit facebook.com/cabmke.

“Frankly Sentimental”

Whenever you hear a concert title with the word “frank” (or some version thereof) in it, you can bet your sweet bippy that it’s a reference to legendary crooner Frank Sinatra. Sunset Playhouse doesn’t disappoint. There will be plenty of musical treats for your special Valentine and you as the versatile Swing Explosion presents a program of memorable standards in the styles of Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and, yes, Ol’ Blue Eyes. Local favorite Pete Sorce performs gems from the great American songbook, and his swingin’ six-piece band promise to get your body swaying and your feet tapping. Feb. 14-17 at Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

Boys in Trouble

Trailblazing transgender choreographer Sean Dorsey returns to the stage with Boys in Trouble—an evening of themed dances that unpack masculinity with unflinching honesty from unapologetically trans and queer perspectives. Boys in Trouble is an extravaganza of full-throttle dance, raw emotion, irreverent humor, exquisite queer partnering and vulnerable storytelling—performed with Sean Dorsey Dance’s signature precision, guts and deep humanity. Thursday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan. For tickets, call 920-458-6144 or visit jmkac.org.