Performing Arts Weekly: May 23-29, 2019

William Shakespeare’s The Tempest will blow into Tenth Street Theatre courtesy of Bard and Bourbon Theatre.

Theater

The Tempest (Drunk)

The Tempest is a play by William Shakespeare. After its first scene, which takes place on a ship at sea during a terrific storm (hence the title), the rest of the story is set on a remote island, where a sorcerer named Prospero lives with his daughter, Miranda. There also abide Prospero’s servants: Caliban, a savage monster; and Ariel, an airy spirit. The tragi-comic play explores many themes, including magic, betrayal, revenge and family.

The Tempest will be performed, perhaps, in a manner in which you’ve never experienced it before. As Bard and Bourbon Theatre explains their take on Shakespeare performance, they are “dedicated to performing beautiful, fully staged productions of classical works with a touch of irreverence. Each production features small, non-traditional casts playing multiple parts, while getting one actor very drunk over the course of the show.” A pickled Prospero or a marinated Miranda? Who knows!?

May 22-27 at Tenth Street Theatre, 628 N. 10th St. For general admission tickets, visit bardandbourbon.com.

Music

Glenn Miller Orchestra

The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance band leaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930s and ’40’s. A matchless string of hit records, the constant impact of radio broadcasts and the drawing power at theaters, hotels and dance pavilions built and sustained the momentum of popularity. He disbanded his famous orchestra in 1942 at the height of its popularity to volunteer for the U.S. Army.

There, he organized and lead the famous Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band, which went to Europe to entertain servicemen, performing many live and radio shows. However, on December 15, 1944, Miller took off in a single-engine aircraft from England bound for France; disappearing over the English Channel, the plane was never seen again. The band Miller formed has never died, however. Though its original members are long gone as well, Miller’s music is immortal.

The 18-member Glenn Miller Orchestra, under Nick Hilscher, performs 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.