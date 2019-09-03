Performing Arts Weekly: Sept 5-11, 2019

× Expand Artwork by: Kate E. Shaffer. Design by: Tai C Renfrow.

Present Music’s begins their first post-Kevin Stalheim season on Sept. 7 at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts.

Music

Present Music, “RE: Re: Rewrite”

Present Music’s founder Kevin Stalheim understood that if he wanted an audience larger than four people for challenging contemporary music, he needed to make the presentation fun. As Present Music’s first post-Stalheim season begins, the new co-artistic directors, David Bloom and Eric Segnitz, have legacy in mind. “Eric and I share a lot of artistic visions and what Present Music can do in Milwaukee. We also happen to share a lot with Kevin” says Bloom, a young New York conductor and co-director of the Contemporaneous ensemble. “For me, what’s so amazing about Present Music is the impact it has had locally and internationally.”

PM’s season opener, “RE: Re: Rewrite” is “about remaking exciting work in new ways,” Bloom continues. Witness: PM’s interpretation of Steve Reich’s Radio Rewrite, inspired by songs from Radiohead, and Gabriella Smith’s Brandenburg Interstices, reimagining Bach in the context of American vernacular music and 20th-century minimalism. “I can’t think of another ensemble with this kind of community support for new and cutting-edge music. It says a lot about Milwaukee,” Bloom adds. (David Luhrssen)

Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Theater

Chapatti

Over Our Head Players presents what they term a “warm, poignant play,” Chapatti, “an Irish love story between two aging animal lovers” written by Christian O’Reilly. In O’Reilly’s play, romance is but a distant memory for two lonely animal lovers living in Dublin. When forlorn Dan and his dog, Chapatti, cross paths with the amiable Betty and her 19 (!) cats, an unexpected spark begins a gentle story about two people rediscovering the importance of human companionship. Chapatti received its European debut in Galway, Ireland (its playwright’s home base) following a critically acclaimed world-premiere run in Chicago in the spring of 2014. (John Jahn)

Sept. 6-22 at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. For tickets, call 262-632-6802 or visit overourheadplayers.com.

2 Pianos 4 Hands

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents this comedic music duel featuring the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Billy Joel, Jerry Lee Lewis and more in the recently renovated Stackner Cabaret. Written by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt, 2 Pianos 4 Hands is a comedic story of two childhood friends who spent years chasing the elusive dream of concert pianist stardom.

The musical play stars Wauwatosa native, Rep veteran and Milwaukee High School of the Arts graduate Joe Kinosian and Rep newcomer Ben Moss in dozens of roles. Directed by the Rep’s artistic producer, Laura Braza, 2 Pianos 4 Hands features music direction by Kinosian, scenic design by Michelle Lilly, costume design by Nicholas Hartman, lighting design by Jared Gooding and sound design by Erin Paige. (John Jahn)

Sept. 6-Nov. 3 in the Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.

More To Do

Girard’s Nude

For the opening of its new season, Theater RED presents a world premiere written by Kristin Bayer and Deanna Gibeau, two up-and-coming local playwrights. Director Christopher Elst compares the show to a modern take on “I Love Lucy,” with the main character constantly embroiled in innocent miscommunications to humorous effect. The show’s songs pay homage to American music of the ’50s, as well as from barbershop to doo-wop with many stops in between. The musical play is set in 1953 in Waldenford, Penn., where girdles are tight and morals even tighter. Here, middle-aged Ethel meets Girard, a famous French artist who wants her to pose for him—in the nude. Scandalous! And what about her husband? And what will the neighbors think? Sept. 6-22 at Kettle Moraine Playhouse, 204 Kettle Moraine Drive South, Slinger, Wis. For tickets, visit theaterred.com.