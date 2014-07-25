The Alchemist Is Looking for Bob Dylan, Andy Warhol, Lou Reed and Others

The Alchemist Theatre is playing host to one of the most ambitious new works projects of the coming theater season with its New York Stories Trilogy. Set in New York in the 1960s and 1970s, the trilogy. In its entirety, the trilogy runs from March 12 of next year through the following June 11.

Another Tale of Eddie is the story of grifter Eddie Valentine. It opens March 11.

The King of Pop looks like it might be toying with reality a bit as it explores the fact and fiction of the art scene in NYC in the 1960s and 1970s. It opens March 30.

The Scene You Need sounds like a glance into the search for identitiy in various subculture. It opens June 11.

It sounds like a fun trilogy. A fascinating and ambitious project to be a part of.

Auditions start July 31 and run through Aug. 9. Auditions are by appointment only.

For more information, visit the Alchemist’s auditions page online.