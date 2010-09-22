Another Big Weekend Of Openings

September continues unabated. And as September continue, September continues to be busy. Five shows open this weekend and they’re all comedies. Here’s a look at some of the theatre openings that lie ahead:

THURSDAY THE 23RD

Cart Blanche Studios presents the classic Shakespearian farce The Taming of the Shrew in a production that opens on Thursday. Michael Keiley and Liv Mueller play unlikely lovers Petruchio and Katherine in an intimate studio theatre environment on 1024 S. 5th Street.

Carte Blanche’s Shrew closes October 10th.

ALSO

On the 23rd Marquette University Theatre opens its production of the hit Broadway musical the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Marquette’s Helfaer Theatre serves as the stage for a musical comedy tribute to a uniquely American competition.

The show closes on October 3rd.

FRIDAY the 24TH

Two American premieres hit downtown this Friday. The one more likely to get overlooked is Windfall Theatre’s U.S. premiere of Canadian playwright Fernec Molnar’s The President. David Flores stars as the title character—a bank president given a highly difficult P.R. challenge to overcome in less than an hour. This one looks like a lot of fun.

Windfall’s The President runs through October 8th at Village Church Arts.

ALSO

One of the longest—running theatre companies in town, The Bay Players has grown to become a firmly-established, relatively little-known theatre company. This Friday, the “community theatre group with a professional difference,” presents FORBIDDEN BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS. The ever-popular Broadway musical parody has been through a series of incarnations in New York. The Bay Players work from a selection of the series’ greatest hits from over the years in a production directed by Raymond Bradford.

Bay Players’ Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits runs through October 2nd at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium.

ALSO ALSO

On Friday, The Milwaukee Rep stages the first preview performance its first Stackner Cabaret show of the season as Gerard Neugent and Bill Theisen star in Laurel And Hardy. It’s the American premiere of the homage to the classic British film stars.

The Milwaukee Rep’s Laurel and Hardy runs through November 14th.