Having Fun With That Off-Broadway Fave ‘Nunsense’

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater scores again with Nunsense, its latest offering in the Stackner Cabaret. Performances of this wacky, offbeat, hit show continue into next year, and theatergoers will want to snatch up tickets as soon as possible. It’s a wonder that this smash Off-Broadway hit has taken so long to come to the Stackner.

Nunsense began as a cabaret review and eventually was extended into a full-length musical by its creator, Dan Goggin, who wrote the book and contributed music and lyrics. The Off-Broadway show opened in 1985 and became the second-longest-running show there in history, inspiring TV shows and spin-offs. The appeal is Nunsense’s anything-goes humor, delivered by five nuns who still wear the traditional Catholic attire of wimples and black robes. They appear in what looks to be the gymnasium of the Mount Saint Helens School in New Jersey.

Mother Superior (Melody Betts) opens the show and apologizes to the audience about the stage’s appearance. It seems that they promised to leave the set and props intact for a production of Grease by the students. After the nuns are introduced in the opening number, “Nunsense is Habit Forming,” the sisters explain the highly unorthodox reason for mounting a talent show fundraiser. Suffice it to say that the details aren’t the funniest part of the show. Rather, the laughter comes from nuns who try to turn into ballerinas, stand-up comics, TV baking show hosts and all sorts of other hijinks.

The cast is top-notch in every respect, under the capable direction of Malkia Stampley. The pacing and comic delivery are spot-on, and each nun has an opportunity to shine in a solo number. It’s impossible to pick favorites among the actors, who all have strong voices and deliver the songs with clarity and verve. There’s Rep veteran Kelley Falkner as Sister Robert Anne, Veronica Garza as Sister Mary Amnesia (so-called because a crucifix was dropped on her head), Lachrisa Grandberry as Sister Mary Hubert and Candace Thomas as the youngest nun, Sister Mary Leo. It’s interesting to note that Leo got her start as a Rep Emerging Professional Resident during the 2016-’17 season; she may be young, but she’s got the acting chops to demonstrate what a talented performer she is.

In some ways, the show’s second act is the most satisfying. The audience now has become familiar with all the sisters and their various personalities, and most of the exposition has been covered. One of the sweetest numbers in Stackner Cabaret memory is “Just a’ Coupl’a Sisters,” in which Mother Superior and her right-hand woman, Mary Hubert, strike some harmonious chords. It reminded this reviewer of the famous “Sisters” number from White Christmas.

While Nunsense may gently poke fun at Catholicism, other religions also get their share of laughs. This is a funny, fast-paced show that may not change your life, but it certainly will lighten your spirits.

Through Jan. 12 at Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St.