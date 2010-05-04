Laura Gordon Awarded Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship

×

July 11 – 18th, Milwaukee Rep Resident Actress Laura Gordon joins 9 actors from around the country in a series of master classes at Ten Chimneys this summer. It’s quite an honor, but it’s really no surprise. Gordon is a talented and accomplished actress soundly deserving such an honor.

Last year the Milwaukee Rep’s Lee Ernst was awarded the honor in the Inauural Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship. The Fellowship classes that year were taught by theatre legend Lynne Redgrave. This year’s instructor was scheduled to be Redgrave as well. With the actress’ death from cancer last Sunday. As of this writing, Ten Chimneys has not chosen a successor. Ten Chimney’s website has yet to be updated and to my knowledge there have yet to be any press releases from Ten Chimneys on the subject.