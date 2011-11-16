Looking For Belle and Beast

×

Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main will be staging a production of Beauty & the Beast Junior this coming February and they’re looking to cast it this month. This would be the stage adaptation of the musical based on the animated feature from the early ‘90’s. Theatre On Main is a relatively well-funded community theatre, the press release regarding the auditions promises well-developed production designlikely all the little bells and whistles that make a musical like this fun to be a part of. A fun opportunity for any kid.

Auditions for the production have been set for Tuesday, January 3rd. Children ages 9 – 14 are welcome. From the press release:

“Candidates should come with a song of their choice prepared acapella. Selections do not need to be from the “Beauty and the Beast” score. Candidates will also be asked to read portions from the script selected by the director.

There is no sharing of roles, so all cast members must be able to participate in every performance as follows: Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 4:00pm; February 17-19, 24-26, March 2-4, 2012.”

For more information call 262-560-0564 with any questions, or send an email to mainstreettheatre@gmail.com.