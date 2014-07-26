Luck Be A Lady At Auditions

The Sunset Playhouse will be staging a production of Guys & Dolls this coming October. The beloved musical will be directed by Michael Stoddard. Rehearsals start on Sept. 8 for a show that will open Oct. 23.

From the announcement: “ Please show up on one of the dates listed above with a 32 bar cut of a song in the style of the show. Bring sheet music, an accompanist will be provided. Bring comfortable clothes for the dance audition as well. Auditions may also consist of readings from the script.