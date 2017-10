In Next Act Theatre’s Groucho: A Life in Revue , Milwaukee’s resident Marx for many years, Norman Moses, returns in yet another appearance in the role. The biographical sampling of the legendary comic’s work also features David Cecsarini as Chico and Chris Klopatek as Harpo.

Moses has certainly had plenty of practice behind the greasepaint mustache over the years—and it shows. In a program of greatest hits from vaudeville to Hollywood to “You Bet Your Life ,