An October Lombardi in Whitewater

As The Peninsula Players look to open their production of Lombardi just days before the beginning of the NFL season, an entirely different Vince Lombardi looks to come to Whitewater next month. John Pinero's impression of the legendary coach had been used in promos for Super Bowl XL several years back. He's been traveling with his show--The Life and Times of Vince Lombardi.

He uses his performance as the coach for motivational presentations and various other public appearances, but . . . according to Pinero's website, "Even though the legendary coach has passed on, you don’t have to miss his spirit. Some would say he never left at all. John Pinero is Vince Lombardi! The Green Bay Packers would say so. The NFL would say so. Even Lombardi’s team would confess that Vince is still with us today."

Okay . . . a bit over the top, but you get the picture. To be fair, The Green Bay Press-Gazette was impressed enough with his show that they said the show, "packs a lot into less than two hours. Pinero did his homework, and then some." High praise for a paper that is as critical of the team as it quite often is.

John Pinero in Vince- The Life and Times of Vince Lombardi runs October 16th and 17th at 7:30 pm at UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium. For ticket reservations, call 262-472-2222.