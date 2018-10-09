'Red Herring' a Fun Evening of Silly Detective Comedy

Michael Hollinger’s detective story/noir comedy, Red Herring, offers much to choose from. Just to keep count: three love stories, one espionage plot involving “the Red Menace,” one murder mystery and numerous mistaken identities built into this parody of the 1930s-’40s detective genre. And, in the highly capable hands of Windfall Theatre, it makes for a very funny evening of silly but hilarious one-liners and a perfect send up of all those Raymond Chandler detective stories.

Going waaaay back to the 20th century, circa 1952, it’s the time of the McCarthy hearings, Dwight Eisenhower running for president and the threat of the H-Bomb. Throw into that highly combustible mix Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy’s daughter falling for a Soviet, while two “hard-boiled gumshoes” try to solve a murder mystery along with their own personal romantic issues.

Red Herring is just the type of show and production that Windfall Theatre does so well, especially under the capable direction of Carol Zippel: a smaller-size cast playing multiple roles to great comedic effect while making great use of the intimate space. The audience gets up close and personal, making the over-the-top antics all the funnier. In particular is the solid casting. The six-member ensemble does a fine job, and most of the actors play multiple roles. Chris Goode (Soviet spy, coroner, among others) and Emmitt Morgans (detective, priest, military man) are particular standouts, along with Mohammad ElBsat, Kara Penrose and Christine Lathrop Horgan. As one tough-as-a-dead-door-nail detective, Amanda J. Hull grounds the production with rapid-fire intensity.

With all the “red herrings” in Red Herring, it doesn’t really matter who-done-it. It’s just fun laughing at all the zany and comical capers.