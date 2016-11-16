Staged reading of Anthony Wood’s PUBLIC TV next week

×

Anthony Wood is best-known to local audiences as the guy who wrote A Cudahy Caroler Christmas. He’s done quite a bit of work outside the piece, which by now has been around for a great many years.





Next week Woods’ latest project appears live onstage in a free show at ComedySportz. Public TV is a collaboration between Woods and his wife Claudia Looze. The two had spent years working as independent producers for public TV. Here’s the pitch straight from the press release:





“It follows the life of a young, naive producer as she starts her first days at the local PBS TV affiliate. The world of public television is not what she envisioned; as local Public TV is less about Downton Abbey and Nova, and more about sewing, yoga, model train collecting, pet care, pledge dives and hunting and fishing programs. We watch her hilariously deal with the bizarre personalities hosting the different shows she’s assigned to work on, and the mishaps that occur along the way.”





Sounds fun. And just like TV the reading for this show is free. There’s a bar. There will be at least one camera. The reading will be broadcast live online. The show features Jim Pickering, Bo Johnson, Drew Brhel, Megan Kaminsky and Tim Higgins. Public TV will be staged on Nov. 21 at 7:00 p.m. at ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S, First Street. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit Looze’s posting about the show on Facebook.