SummerStage Closes Outdoor Season with Three Irish One-Acts

×

As the final weeks of outdoor summer theatre make their way across various stages in remote parts of the state, a somewhat more local park will be hosting a trio of Irish shorts at the end of the month.

Lapham Peak State Park plays host to two plays written by Lady Augusta Gregory and one by Mark Wale as presented by SummerStage of Delafield.

The Mark Wale short Bad Sunday evidently makes its US debut with SummerStage. It tells the story of an Irish family out for a perfectly normal Sunday drive that evidently gets a bit weird.

The Two shorts by Lady Augusta Gregory explore decidedly different types of human interaction. The Rising of the Moon looks at the interaction between a ragged balladeer and an Irish policeman, while Work House Ward centers itself on a pair of older gentlemen who have been confined to a workhouse. The two men grew-up together. Their relationship is based on mutual dislike.

The shorts are directed by Renaissance Theaterworks co-founder Raeleen McMillion.

The cast includes Ken Williams, Tom Dillon, Cheryl Roloff, Max Hultquist, Tamsyn Reed and Brian Faracy.

SummerStage's three irish shorts run August 26th – 29th and September 3rd-12th. All shows are at 7:30pm.