Skylight Music Theatre continues to reach for higher creative heights with its stunning and innovative production of Les Misérables. Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, this scaled-down rendering retains its formidable presence onstage while conveying the intimate storyline of good versus evil within the revolutionary period of early-19th-century France. Everyman Jean Valjean is pursued relentlessly over the years by the self-righteous Inspector Javert. His crime was stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving daughter.

The Skylight’s production is a triumph from start to finish. The cast, direction, sets and lights work in a highly synchronized yet organic fashion due in large part to the multitalented direction of Molly Rhode, who delighted audiences last season with a charming production of The Sound of Music .

The ensemble performance is seamless and at the Saturday performance of opening weekend, the “France Cast” of children performed with an astounding level of professionalism. Luke Brotherhood (Gavroche), Young Eponine (Georgina Pink) and Young Cosette (Harper Navin) commanded the stage fearlessly, adding to the overall atmosphere in the fight for what is just in an unfair world—a theme that still resonates today long after the curtain has come down.

Les Misérables runs through Dec. 29, in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For more information, call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheare.org.