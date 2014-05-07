Umbrella Group: Milwaukee’s Newest Theater Company

Bo Johnson and a group of others who had worked on a recent production of King Lear that was staged at the Alchemist Theatre have formed a new theatre company, Umbrella Group. Joining Bo Johnson under the Umbrella are a group of talented actors including Libby Amato (who is currently appearing in In Tandem’s latest show) and Anna Figlesthaler (who has had a number of really memorable turns on the stage at the Alchemist in the recent past), Jason Will (who has done some great work in recent Shakespeare shows) and Matt Wickey.

Umbrella Group’s first show will be the contemporary drama God of Carnage, which runs July 10-20. It will star the four actors mentioned above.

The Umbrella Group will be hosting a karaoke fundraiser on June 1 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Milwaukee Beer Bistro on 2730 N. Humboldt Ave. It sounds like a fun show. According to the event listing, “ There will also be highlight performances from David Flores, Jane Flieller, David Cecsarini sharing his impeccable Elvis impersonation, and Jonathan Wainwright and Laura Gray as Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.