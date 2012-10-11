Zombies, Big Insects, Improvised News and a Powerful Artifact

In addition to a live re-enactment of an attempted presidential assassination, there are a nuber of shows opening in greater Milwaukee this weekend. Here's a look at the new stuff for this, the first weekend of Halloween 2012…

This weekend only, Thomas Moore High School plays host to Zombie Jamboree: Night of the Singing Dead! The recurring night of Halloween silliness returns after a hiatus for a number of years. Matt and Zach Zembrowski bring the show to St. Thomas More High School under the shiny-new outfit Storyteller Theatre of Milwaukee. Why St. Thomas More? Well--Matt recently accepted a position in charge of the school's theatre program, allowing Zembrowski a space to work with.

The Zombie Jamboree should be fun. "The show is just silly fun and we've been looking to bring it back for some time." Says Zembrowski.

Zombie Jamboree: Night of the Singing Dead! runs October 11th-14th at St. Thomas More High School Auditorium on 2601 East Morgan Avenue. The Sunday matinee is at 2pm. All other shows start at 7pm.

One hour after the Zombie Jamboree opens up on the southern edge of the city of Milwaukee, The Alchemist Theatre raises the curtain on its latest Halloween show The Alchemist Eye. It's the story of a man who finds himself searching for an ancient artifact in the home of an old woman who doesn't claim to have it. The cast here is amazing . . . Gwen Zupan, Jordan Gwiazdowski, Robby McGhee, Amber Smith, Liz Whitford . . . and as this is a new script, playwright Aaron Kopec could design roles specifically for the actors in question, which should be interesting. Specifics beyond that are a little vague, but that's because this is a world premiere and the play isn't specifically based on any pre-existing work or history.

It's been interesting following the Alchemist posts on Facebook…On the 26th, Kopec posted: "Who knew how difficult it would be to hoist up 7 corpses?" Presumably he's found some time away from the corpses to work on the show . . . Seriously, though: there have been picture posts more recently from the Alchemist including images of the sled from Citizen Kane , the idol that Indie threw in exchange for the whip, a Hellraiser box and the Necronomicon from Raimi's Evil Dead . Cute. I hope they have something to do with the show . . .

The Alchemist Eye runs October 11-November 3rd. For ticket reservations, visit Alchemist online.

And while we're on the topic there is very little more creepy or disturbing than the contemporary politician. There's a reason why those rubber masks of presidents always sell so well during this time of year. Left, right or otherwise, politicians and elected officials are nothing more than the sick, depraved, inhuman monsters we all pretend to think we vote for. They look good on a poster or a 60 second ad, but what horrors lurk behind the photogenically etched smiles and those soulless, vacant eyes? And more importantly, why not laugh at them and the events they are entrenched in for the sake of improv? Talking Points is an improvised comic news show about current events. This month, with the presidential election less than a month away, TP takes its show to an underground bunker in the grand avenue mall . . . actually, that's the brand new Arcade Theatre on the lower level at 161 West Wisconsin Avenue that so many people have been talking about so glowingly. The show starts at 7pm. Admission is $5.

Okay, so it doesn't exactly fit the mold of Halloween, but it DOES have giant insects. ACAP PlayMakers bring Mark Cage's stage adaptation of James and the Giant Peach to the stage of the Waukesha Civic Theatre this weekend only. Larger than life puppets. choreography and interaction with the audience in a family-friendly show that should be a lot of fun.

James and the Giant Peach runs October 12th - 14th at the Waukesha Civic Theatre. For ticket reservations, visit Waukesha Civic online.

And finally, on Saturday the 13th, Pink Banana Theatre stages its second annual Fall Fundraiser. Bid at the Silent auction or grab a drink at the cash bar and enjoy some live music for a good cause. This isn't some ghastly upscale affair . . . cover charge is $15 at the door. Proceeds go to help Pink Banana--a theatre founded n the DIY tradition looking to make it through another season.

Did I mention that the fundraiser is not far from one of that classy, little roundabout just south of downtown? It is. It's at Great Lakes Distillery on 616 West Virginia. Doors open at 7pm. For more information, visit Pink Banana online.